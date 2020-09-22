WWE Clash of Champions 2020: How to watch, start time, match card and WWE Network

WWE

This Sunday is WWE's Clash of Champions, a night when every title is on the line. Each of the nine matches currently confirmed for the show are for championship gold, with the headlining contest being Drew McIntyre versus Randy Orton for the former's WWE Championship. After the duo's excellent SummerSlam bout, McIntyre and Orton will battle each other on Sunday in an Ambulance match.

But perhaps SmackDown's world title bout is more interesting. A newly villainous Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against his cousin (both in real life and on screen) Jey Uso. Uso, with his brother Jimmy, is known for being one half of the awesome Usos tag team. It'll be fun to see how he does as a singles wrestler.

Start times

Unlike every PPV between March and August, Clash of Champions won't take place in WWE's Performance Center. As with Raw and SmackDown, it'll air from Orlando's Amway Center, known as WWE's "ThunderDome." The main card starts both days at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. If you're a paid WWE Network subscriber -- at $9.99 a month -- you can watch Clash of Champions live for no extra cost. Otherwise, you'll need to contact your local cable provider.

Viewers in the UK will have to stay up late to watch Clash of Champions, as the show starts midnight Sunday UK time. Clash of Champions starts for Australians at 9 a.m. AEST on Monday.

Match card

WWE Championship Ambulance match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton.

Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey Uso.

Intercontinental Championship ladder match: Jeff Hardy (c) vs. Sami Zayn vs. AJ Styles.

United States Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Apollo Crews.

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Nikki Cross.

Women's Tag Team Championships: Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax (c) vs. The Riott Squad.

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits (c) vs. Andrade and Angel Garza.

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Lucha House Party.

Raw Women's Championship (Kickoff Show): Asuka (c) vs. Zelina Vega.

How to watch: WWE Network

You can start (or restart) a subscription to the WWE Network here:

The monthly price is $9.99 (US) or £9.99 (UK). New subscribers used to get a free month, but that's no longer the case now that there's a free tier (which pay-per-view events aren't covered by, sadly).

The WWE Network app is available on Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle Fire, Apple TV, iOS and Android.