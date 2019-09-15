WWE

Every title is on the line tonight at WWE's Clash of Champions pay-per-view. Airing right now on the WWE Network, Clash of Champions will be headlined by a showdown between Universal Champion Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman. But Strowman isn't just Rollins' opponent, he's also a parter. The two are currently Raw's Tag Team Champions, and will defend their titles earlier in the night against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. Classic pro wrasslin', right here.

Other standouts look to be Becky Lynch defending her Raw Women's Championship against Sasha Banks, Charlotte shooting to become a 10-time champion when she takes on Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship, and the United States Championship match between AJ Styles and Cedric Alexander.

If you're not watching the show, check back to this page throughout the night. We'll be updating it with results and ratings of each match as they end.