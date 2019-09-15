WWE Clash of Champions 2019: How to watch, start times and WWE Network

WWE

WWE had a strong show in August's SummerSlam, and on Sunday looks to follow it up with its Clash of Champions pay-per-view. Since WWE has competition in the form of upstart company AEW, every big show counts more than ever. Headlining Clash of Champions is Seth Rollins defending his Universal Championship against Braun Strowman. Complicating things more is Rollins and Strowman currently being the Raw Tag Team Champions: They'll defend the tag titles early in the show before facing each other in the main event.

Pro wrestling, am I right?

It could be a night where the women steal the show, though, as both Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships are being defended in intriguing matches. Becky Lynch defends her Raw title against a returning Sasha Banks, while Charlotte Flair looks to become a 10-time champ by defeating Bayley for the SmackDown strap. Elsewhere, Kofi Kingston defends his WWE Championship against Randy Orton in a SummerSlam rematch.



A potential highlight is AJ Styles vs. Cedric Alexander for the US Championship. AJ Styles is among the company's best performers, right there with Seth Rollins, and Cedric Alexander is fantastic as well. AJ is coming off a disappointing string of matches with Ricochet though, so we'll have to see if this can live up to its tremendous potential.

Start times

Clash of Champions 2019 takes place in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, Sept. 15. The main card starts at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET. If you're a WWE Network subscriber -- at $9.99 per month, but free for one month for new subscribers -- you can watch it live for free. Otherwise you'll need to contact your local cable provider and pay a separate fee to watch. The Kickoff Show starts at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET on WWE's YouTube channel and the WWE Network.

Viewers in the UK will have to stay up late, as the show starts there at midnight Monday (11 p.m. Sunday kickoff). For Australians, SummerSlam starts at 9 a.m. AEDT time (8 a.m. kickoff).

Now playing: Watch this: The world of pro wrestling: explained

Match card

Universal Championship match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Braun Strowman

WWE Championship match: Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton

Raw Tag Team Championship match: Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

Raw Women's Championship match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sasha Banks

SmackDown Women's Championship match: Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

United States Championship match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Cedric Alexander

Intercontinental Championship match: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. The Miz

SmackDown Tag Team Championship match: The New Day (c) vs. The Revival

Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan

Women's Tag Team Championship match: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (c) vs. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

Cruiserweight Championship match: Drew Gulak (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo vs. Lince Dorado

WWE

WWE Network app

The WWE Network app is available on Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle Fire, Apple TV, iOS and Android.

Originally published Aug. 29 and updated regularly as new information is announced.