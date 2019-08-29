WWE Clash of Champions 2019: How to watch, match card and WWE Network

WWE

WWE has momentum after its strong SummerSlam pay-per-view, and looks to keep riding that wave with September's Clash of Champions show. With the rise of AEW and the so-called Wednesday Night War (WWE's NXT show will go head-to-head against AEW's TV show starting Oct. 2) every big show counts, and WWE will no doubt want to top AEW's Aug. 31 All Out pay-per-view.

Headlining Clash of Champions is Seth Rollins defending his Universal Championship, which by the way he won in spectacular fashion at SummerSlam against Braun Strowman. Rollins is arguably WWE's best performer and Strowman is always presented as a strong contender, so it should be a fun match. Complicating things more is Rollins and Strowman currently being the Raw Tag Team Champions: They'll defend the tag titles early in the show before facing each other in the main event.

Pro wrestling, am I right?



The WWE Championship will also be on the line as Randy Orton looks to take down current champ Kofi Kingston. This is a rematch from their bout at SummerSlam, which ended in a double disqualification. An even bigger deal is that it looks like Becky Lynch will defend her Raw Women's Championship against a returning Sasha Banks. That match isn't official, but Raw storylines certainly point to that direction, just like SmackDown storylines point to a Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan showdown.

We'll update this page as more matches are locked in.

Start times

Clash of Champions 2019 takes place in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, Sept. 15. The main card starts at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET. If you're a WWE Network subscriber -- at $9.99 per month, but free for one month for new subscribers -- you can watch it live for free. Otherwise you'll need to contact your local cable provider and pay a separate fee to watch. The Kickoff Show starts at 3 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET on WWE's YouTube channel and the WWE Network.

Viewers in the UK will have to stay up late, as the show starts there at midnight Monday (11 p.m. Sunday kickoff). For Australians, SummerSlam starts at 9 a.m. AEDT time (8 a.m. kickoff).

Now playing: Watch this: The world of pro wrestling: explained

Match card

Universal Championship match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Braun Strowman

WWE Championship match: Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton

Raw Tag Team Championship match: Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

SmackDown Women's Championship match: Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

King of the Ring finals match

With the show still a couple of weeks away, expect the card to be filled out further. We think it's safe to predict both Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks and Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan on the show.

WWE Network app

The WWE Network app is available on Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle Fire, Apple TV, iOS and Android.