WWE Backlash 2021: Results, live updates and match ratings

WWE

WrestleMania Backlash -- to always and forever to simply be known as "Backlash" -- is live on Peacock. The show is headlined by two world championship matches, as Bobby Lashley defends his WWE Championship against Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre, and Cesaro challenges Roman Reigns for his Universal Championship.

For those aggrieved that Bayley was left off WrestleMania, she'll be facing Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship. The Raw Women's Championship will be decided in a triple-threat bout between Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair and Asuka.

Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte

The Raw Women's Championship match is opening WrestleMania Backlash's main show.

Kickoff Show Results

The Kickoff Show saw a United States Championship Open Challenge from Sheamus, which was answered by Ricochet. Sheamus won the match with a pump knee strike but afterwards Ricochet taunted Sheamus and they got into a brief scuffle, meaning we'll probably see a rematch on Raw tomorrow.