WWE Backlash 2020: How to watch, start time, full card and WWE Network

WWE

The greatest wrestling match ever. That's how WWE is promoting Edge versus Randy Orton, who'll take each other on during Sunday's WWE Backlash pay-per-view. It's a preposterous claim, especially since their WrestleMania falls-count-anywhere match was so poorly received. But once you forget about the dumb tagline, it's exciting to be able to see Edge's first proper match nine years. (The WrestleMania bout was more brawl and wrestling match.)

But here's another reason to be excited: The whole card won't take place in utter silence. WWE has taken to putting its developmental wrestlers in the arena, forming a makeshift crowd that makes noise and reacts to things. After months of silence, it's a welcome change.

The card isn't particularly strong outside of the main event. The two title matches -- WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defending against Bobby Lashley and Universal Champion Braun Strowman defending against Miz and John Morrison in a handicap match -- both feel like placeholders. There's no sure-fire banger on the card.

But, as much as WWE has a habit of fumbling what look like sure-fire bangers, they also sometimes produce bangers out of nowhere. So we shall see.

Start times

Backlash takes place in WWE's Performance Center, in Orlando, Florida. The main card starts both days at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. If you're a paid WWE Network subscriber -- at $9.99 a month -- you can watch Backlash live for no extra cost. Otherwise, you'll need to contact your local cable provider.

Viewers in the UK will have to stay up late to watch Money in the Bank, as the show starts midnight Sunday UK time. Money in the Bank starts for Australians at 9 a.m. AEST on Monday.

Match Card

"Greatest Wrestling Match Ever": Edge vs. Randy Orton

WWE Championship match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Bobby Lashley

Universal Championship Handicap Match: Braun Strowman (c) vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Raw Women's Championship match: Asuka (c) vs. Nia Jax

Women's Tag Team Championship match: Bayley and Sasha Banks (c) vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. The IIconics

United States Championship match: Apollo Crews vs. Andrade

Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus

How to watch: WWE Network

You can start (or restart) a subscription to the WWE Network here:

The monthly price is $9.99 (US) or £9.99 (UK). New subscribers used to get a free month, but that's no longer the case now that there's a free tier (which pay-per-view events are now covered by, sadly).

The WWE Network app is available on Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle Fire, Apple TV, iOS and Android.