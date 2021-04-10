WWE 2K22 game debuts at WrestleMania 37

WWE

WWE 2K20, the last game in the WWE 2K series, was a disaster. A turbulent development period led to a buggy, glitchy mess of a game, and the problems ran deep enough that there was no WWE 2K21 at all. The series is back now though, with a trailer for WWE 2K21 debuting at WrestleMania 37.

The teaser showed a photo-realistic graphic of Rey Mysterio, followed by in-game footage of Mysterio hitting a 619 move on Cesaro. Seemingly acknolwedging the franchise's recent troubles, the game's tagline reads: "It just hits different."

Previous WWE 2K games have been developed by Japanese developer Yuke's in conjunction with games studio Visual Concepts. WWE 2K20, however, was the first game in the series solely handled by Visual Concepts. Yuke's had developed every WWE game since 2000's original SmackDown on the PlayStation 1.

WWE 2K20 was eviscerated by fans on social media for its graphics, which in many instances were worse than those in WWE 2K19, and for glitches that often rendered it unplayable. WWE 2K20 holds a 43 rating on Metacritic.

More information on WWE 2K22 is coming soon, promises the game's social media account.