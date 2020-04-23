WWE 2K21 has been canceled, says WWE

2K

WWE 2K20, released last year, was not a well-received game. Fans complained about its myriad glitches, and critics lambasted it: The game got a rare 2/10 rating on our sister site Gamespot. So it's probably for the best that 2K Sports, the studio behind the game, is taking at least a year off. WWE announced Thursday on an earnings call that there's to be no WWE video game this year, reports The Wrestling Observer.

While sales figures for WWE 2K20 are not known, Strauss Zelnick, CEO of 2K parent company Take-Two Interactive, noted on an investors call in February that the company was disappointed in the game's performance.

"While we're disappointed that WWE 2K20 did not meet our expectations, both in terms of sales and quality, 2K is actively working with [WWE 2K20 development team] Visual Concepts to ensure that these issues are addressed in the future," Zelnick said, according to Dual Shockers.

"The WWE brand continues to expand worldwide, and there remains a substantial long-term opportunity to grow our WWE 2K series by improving the quality of the game."

Apparently, that long-term opportunity includes a rest year. It's not yet clear whether it was WWE or Take-Two who canned 2020's game, however.