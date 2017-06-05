Pokemon Go looks even better with ARKit

James Martin/CNET

Apple is throwing some shade detailing on Pokemon Go.

With its latest ARKit, Apple is going all in with augmented reality, pushing forward for a more realistic with digital objects projected onto the real world. The feature allows for stable motion tracking, lighting and scaling estimation.

During a demo at the Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple showed off how ARKit looked like with Pokemon Go -- a Pikachu that has shadows in 3D, and is actually on the floor, not just floating around.

See it for yourself here:

"The Pokemon is so real, he's right there on the ground," Apple head of software Craig Fderighi said on Monday. Apple boasted that with ARKit, it will have the world's largest AR platform.

This is a developing story. Follow our WWDC live blog for real-time coverage.

