WWDC is coming, and iOS 15 is only one of the tricks Apple has up its sleeve

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference runs June 7 to 11 and, like last year's, will take place entirely online. The biggest WWDC news is expected to happen the first day as part of a keynote with previews of Apple's next operating systems -- likely iOS 15, iPadOS 15, MacOS 12, WatchOS 8 and TVOS 15. There could also be hardware news, like a follow-up to Apple's M1 chip and new "pro" Macs. M-series processors, designed by Apple, were announced at WWDC 2020 and are a key part of the company's transition away from Intel processors.

The five days of virtual sessions come under the shadow of the pandemic. WWDC will use them to show off previews for the next operating systems for your iPhone, Mac and other Apple devices and give software developers early access to explore new features with the help of Apple engineers.

WWDC 2021 announcement Easter eggs

Apple's announcement for WWDC came with a picture and animation of a Memoji character looking at an opened MacBook. The image is a nod to memes that popped up after Apple's November event for Macs, where Senior Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi showed off how Macs with the M1 chip can instantly wake up. The video was underscored by the and was appropriately cheesy.

The tagline for WWDC 2021 is "Glow and behold." Usually invites and announcements for Apple events include Easter eggs. Could the fact that the Memoji is wearing glasses with a reflection of software elements be a tease for the heavily rumored Apple AR glasses? Or perhaps "glow" is a reference to the headlights on the rumored Apple car? Or maybe the photo with its animation is just a nod to new MacOS features and its dock?

New hardware announcements have a consistently inconsistent history at WWDC. In recent years, Apple has shared a major revamp of several key products and teased for upcoming Mac hardware. But if Apple plans a new product like AR glasses, it needs software (ROS anybody?) and developers to make apps for it.

WWDC 2021 will feature the next version of iOS/iPadOS

The next iPhone, likely to be called the iPhone 13 (unless it's the iPhone 12S), probably won't be launched until the fall. But a new version of the iPhone's operating system, likely called iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 for the iPad, is expected to be revealed.

Last year, iOS 14 included new customizations for the home screen, picture-in-picture video, better widgets, a new Siri interface and App Library, a new way to organize your apps. iOS 15 rumors point to new notification settings based on your current activity, more customizations and interactions for widgets and new iMessage features that could make it competitive with WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.

iPadOS 15 could add home screen customizations and widgets won't be relegated to the widget stack and have more iPhone-like controls.

Apple launched new iPads last fall and a new iPad Pro with the M1 chip in April, but the distinction between "pro" and non "pro" models is based more on hardware differences than software. It would be great to see more iPadOS features that support "pro" users.

iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 are expected to launch this fall along with the iPhone 13. For more, read our iOS 15 rumors roundup.

What will MacOS 12 be called?

One of the reveals devoted Apple fans enjoy is the name for the next version of MacOS. For years, Mac OS X versions were named after big cats like Snow Leopard and Lion. In 2014, with the release of OS X 10.10, Apple started nicknaming the software after notable California landmarks like Yosemite and most recently Big Sur. So maybe the next one will be called MacOS Monterey? Or MacOS Golden Gate? Perhaps MacOS Hollywood sign? Yeah, I have no idea.

Not much is known about Apple's next update for its computer operating system. There haven't been any specific rumors or leaks and to quote the Magic 8 Ball, "Reply hazy, try again."

It could be that MacOS 12 will be a smaller update focused on under-the-hood changes. M1 chips are approaching their first birthday and currently MacOS needs to support it as well as Intel-based Macs. But that points to a bigger question: Where are the M1 Pro machines? It is not clear if there will be a new version of the M1 chip at WWDC21 or an "X" version of the processor. But many of us hope for a shiny new MacBook Pro that shows off the "pro" version of the M-series chip.

WatchOS 8 could bring new health features

In addition to the iPhone and computers, expect software updates for the Apple Watch. Like MacOS, there has been hardly any leaked details about WatchOS 8. That said, there are several persistent rumors from the past few years that have yet to materialize.

One rumor from over a year ago, is the inclusion of mental health features. For example, the Apple Watch 6 has a pulse oximeter that could be used along with heart-rate readings to detect high levels of stress and even panic attacks.

Another rumor dating back to 2017 hints at the Apple Watch being able to monitor blood sugar levels. However, this seems like a feature that would be revealed at the launch of the next Apple Watch, as it would likely require new hardware like a spectrometer to perform the measurements.

One feature many of us hope for is removing the Apple Watch's dependence on the iPhone. We saw the iPhone divorce from the Mac with iOS 5 in 2011. It's not clear what's required in terms of hardware and software to accomplish this, but it would open the Apple Watch up to people without iOS devices.

How to watch WWDC21

Want to watch WWDC 2021 from the comfort of your own home? Apple typically hosts a livestream of its Monday keynote on its website. There will likely be a live feed on Apple's YouTube channel. Apple will stream sessions throughout the week free for all developers. CNET will be reporting on WWDC, so check back for news and analysis throughout the show.