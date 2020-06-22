WWDC 2020: iPadOS 14, iOS 14 will let you change default email, browser apps

Apple Store/Screenshot by Sean Keane/CNET

At its annual Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, Apple revealed that it'll let iPad users choose their default email and browser app with iPadOS 14. We got a glimpse of the change on a slide during its keynote.

The change applies to iOS 14 as well, Apple confirmed in response to a request for comment.

The conference was held virtually for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic.