WWDC 2020: iPadOS 14, iOS 14 will let you change default email, browser apps

Owners of iPads and iPhones will have more choice with the update, it seems.

In a slide during its WWDC event, Apple revealed that iPadOS will let you change your default email and browser apps (bottom row, third from the left).

At its annual Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, Apple revealed that it'll let iPad users choose their default email and browser app with iPadOS 14. We got a glimpse of the change on a slide during its keynote.

The change applies to iOS 14 as well, Apple confirmed in response to a request for comment.

The conference  was held virtually for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

