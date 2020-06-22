WWDC 2020: iPadOS 14, iOS 14 will let you change default email, browser apps

At its annual Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, Apple revealed that it'll let iPad users choose their default email and browser app with iPadOS 14. We got a glimpse of the change on a slide during its keynote.
The change applies to iOS 14 as well, Apple confirmed in response to a request for comment.
The conference was held virtually for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic.
