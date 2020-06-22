WWDC 2020: Apple introduces App Clips for iOS 14

Sarah Tew/ CNET

Apple announced App Clips for the new iOS 14 at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday. App Clips let users preview "small parts" of apps quickly without downloading them. The new feature is meant to help users discover more of what the App Store has to offer, without cluttering the home screen.

Now playing: Watch this: App Clips get you the apps you need right when you need...

Read more: Tim Cook opens WWDC, addresses racial inequality and coronavirus pandemic - Video

Users can scan QR codes, an App Clip code and NFC tags. App Clips are compatible with Apple Pay and Sign in with Apple. You'll also be able to open links in Messages or Safari, according to Apple. The feature is similar to Android's "Instant Apps."

Apple focused on app accessibility and organization with home screen widgets and a new App Library that builds on the previous app folder.

WWDC is being held virtually for the first time this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This story is breaking and will be updated with more informations shortly.