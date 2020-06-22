WWDC 2020: Apple adds Cycling directions to Maps for iOS 14

At its annual Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, Apple revealed how it's tweaking Maps for iOS 14 and WatchOS 7. It led with cycling directions, which product design director Meg Frost noted was its "most requested" feature.
The dedicated Cycling option helps you find bike paths and takes elevation into account. It'll tell you if the route includes quiet or busy roads, let me know if there's a steep section or if you'll need to carry your bike up some stairs.
With iOS 14, it'll also add Guides to show local businesses, restaurants and other amenities. The company also had electric car owners in mind -- EV Routing, which will take charging stations into account when calculating a routing, will be added too.
The updated navigation app is also rolling out the UK, Ireland and Canada.
WWDC is being held virtually for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic.
