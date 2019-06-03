Which iPhones are compatible with iOS 13?

Screenshot by CNET

At its WWDC 2019 conference in San Jose, California, Apple took the wraps off its latest mobile update, iOS 13. In addition to a refreshed look, iOS 13 features a Dark Mode option for the interface, a redesigned Photos app, and more customization options for Memoji. iOS gets revamped every year and launches when its newest phones hit the market. As such, it will likely debut on the upcoming iPhone 11, and roll out to older-model iPhones this fall as a free update.

iOS 13 is available for these iPhones:

As of February 24, 83% of Apple's mobile devices on the market were running iOS 12, the company's mobile software from late 2018. Another 12% used iOS 11, and 5% of devices ran an older version, according to the company's developer dashboard. By comparison, only about 10 percent of Android devices ran Google's latest software, dubbed Pie, as of May 7.

In addition, Apple introduced a brand new operating system for its iPad tablets. Known as iPadOS, this marks the company's first time breaking out its OS specifically for iPads (before, these devices shared the same OS). iPadOS introduces slide over and split view for multitasking, a new home screen that includes the ability to pin widgets and text editing gestures.

iPadOS is available for these iPads:

12.9-, 11-,10.5- and 9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad (sixth generation)

iPad (fifth generation)

iPad mini (fifth generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (third generation)

iPad Air 2