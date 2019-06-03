What iPhones are compatible with iOS 13?

At its WWDC 2019 conference in San Jose, California, Apple took the wraps off its latest mobile update, iOS 13. In addition to a refreshed look, iOS 13 features a Dark Mode option for the interface, a redesigned Photos app, and more customization options for Memoji. iOS gets revamped every year and launches when its newest phones hit the market. As such, it will likely debut on the upcoming iPhone 11, and roll out to older-model iPhones this fall as a free update.
These iPhones include:
- iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus
- iPhone SE
- iPod touch (seventh generation)
As of February 24, 83% of Apple's mobile devices on the market were running iOS 12, the company's mobile software from late 2018. Another 12% used iOS 11, and 5% of devices ran an older version, according to the company's developer dashboard. By comparison, only about 10 percent of Android devices ran Google's latest software, dubbed Pie, as of May 7.
