WWDC: Soviets beat NASA to the moon in Apple's For All Mankind trailer

Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

What if the Soviets landed on the moon before the US did? That's the compelling kick-off concept for upcoming Apple TV Plus series For All Mankind.

Apple CEO Tim Cook introduced a surprise teaser trailer for the show during the 2019 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California on Monday. Ron Moore, known for his illustrious sci-fi resume that includes the Battlestar Galactica reboot and Star Trek, is helming the show.

The trailer pushes a lot of delightfully geeky buttons. It deals with the space race, the moon landing and a push for Mars. All of this is seen through the lens of a major historical twist where the Soviets land cosmonauts on the moon before NASA can land US astronauts.

"I got an early look at the entire season and I loved it," Cook enthused. Apple is working on drumming up interest in the streaming service, which is expected to launch this fall.

For All Mankind shows off Apple's commitment to original programming. The budget for the drama looks plenty big. Will the Americans catch up to the Soviets? We'll have to watch to find out.

