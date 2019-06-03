Five years -- that's how long Apple officially waited to make the iPhone 6 obsolete. At this year's WWDC conference, the tech giant unveiled two mobile updates: iOS 13 for iPhones and iPadOS for iPad tablets. While the operating systems offer several new features, iOS 13 won't be coming to all Apple devices, including 2014's iPhone 6.
Both iOS 13 and iPadOS have a new Dark Mode option for interfaces and a redesigned Photos app. You'll also get more customization options for Memoji on iOS 13 and text-editing gestures for iPadOS. The OS' will be available in the fall and iOS 13 will roll out to a handful of iPhones ranging from the new iPhone XS phones to iPhone 6S and iPhone SE.
But again, there are other iPhones and iPads that will not be able to receive the iOS 13 and iPadOS updates, even though these devices can run the penultimate iOS 12 software. This includes:
Devices that can't update to iOS 13 or iPadOS:
- iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus
- iPhone 5S (and older)
- 2013 iPad Air (the 2019 10.5-inch iPad Air will be able to run iOS 13)
- iPad mini 3
- iPad mini 2
- iPod touch (sixth generation and older)
As of February 24, 83% of Apple's mobile devices on the market were running iOS 12, the company's mobile software from late 2018. Another 12% used iOS 11, and 5% of devices ran an older version, according to the company's developer dashboard. By comparison, only about 10 percent of Android devices ran Google's latest software, dubbed Pie, as of May 7.
If you have any of these devices, you'll either have to stay on iOS 12 or be forced to buy a new iPhone that is compatible with the new OS. If you think your older iPhone still has a lot of life in it, but is a bit slow, read CNET's 8 tips to speed up your old, tired iPhone.
WWDC 2019
-
reading•iOS 13 will work with iPhone 6S and later, but iPhone 6 and 5S owners are out of luck
-
Jun 3•Dark Mode for iPhones: Everything we know about Apple's new feature for iOS 13
-
Jun 3•Apple Mac Pro design inspires cheese grater jokes, and they're pretty gouda
-
Jun 3•iOS 13 for iPhone: Dark mode, Sign in with Apple, new camera tools and Siri voice
-
•See All
Discuss: iOS 13 will work with iPhone 6S and later, but iPhone 6 and 5S owners are out of luck
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.