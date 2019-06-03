CNET también está disponible en español.

In Apple TV's For All Mankind trailer, Soviets beat NASA to the moon

From WWDC 2019: Battlestar Galactica and Star Trek alum Ron Moore takes an alternate-history look at the first moon landing.

For All Mankind shows a different result to the space race.

 Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

What if the Soviets landed on the moon before the US did? That's the compelling kick-off concept for the upcoming Apple TV Plus series For All Mankind.

Now playing: Watch this: Watch For All Mankind trailer
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduced a surprise teaser trailer for the show during the 2019 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California on Monday. Ron Moore, known for an illustrious sci-fi resume that includes the Battlestar Galactica reboot and Star Trek, is helming the show. 

The trailer pushes a lot of delightfully geeky buttons. It deals with the space race, the moon landing and a push for Mars. All of this is seen through the lens of a major historical twist where the Soviets land cosmonauts on the moon before NASA can land US astronauts. 

"I got an early look at the entire season and I loved it," Cook enthused. Apple is working on drumming up interest in the streaming service, which is expected to launch this fall. 

For All Mankind shows off Apple's commitment to original programming. The budget for the drama looks plenty big. Will the Americans catch up to the Soviets? We'll have to watch to find out.

Follow all of today's Apple news.  

Originally published 10:25 a.m. PT. 

