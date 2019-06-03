What if the Soviets landed on the moon before the US did? That's the compelling kick-off concept for the upcoming Apple TV Plus series For All Mankind.
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduced a surprise teaser trailer for the show during the 2019 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California on Monday. Ron Moore, known for an illustrious sci-fi resume that includes the Battlestar Galactica reboot and Star Trek, is helming the show.
The trailer pushes a lot of delightfully geeky buttons. It deals with the space race, the moon landing and a push for Mars. All of this is seen through the lens of a major historical twist where the Soviets land cosmonauts on the moon before NASA can land US astronauts.
"I got an early look at the entire season and I loved it," Cook enthused. Apple is working on drumming up interest in the streaming service, which is expected to launch this fall.
For All Mankind shows off Apple's commitment to original programming. The budget for the drama looks plenty big. Will the Americans catch up to the Soviets? We'll have to watch to find out.
Follow all of today's Apple news.
Originally published 10:25 a.m. PT.
Apple TV 4K
WWDC 2019
-
reading•In Apple TV's For All Mankind trailer, Soviets beat NASA to the moon
-
Jun 3•Dark Mode for iPhones: Everything we know about Apple's new feature for iOS 13
-
Jun 3•iOS 13 will work with iPhone 6S and later, but iPhone 6 and 5S owners are out of luck
-
Jun 3•Apple Mac Pro design inspires cheese grater jokes, and they're pretty gouda
-
Jun 3•iOS 13 for iPhone: Dark mode, Sign in with Apple, new camera tools and Siri voice
-
•See All
Discuss: In Apple TV's For All Mankind trailer, Soviets beat NASA to the moon
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.