WWDC 2019: Apple's Marzipan is actually Project Catalyst and means more iPad apps on your Mac

Later this year you'll be able to get more of your favorite iPad apps on your Mac. Announced at Apple's developer conference, WWDC 2019, Project Catalyst will help developers bring iOS app experiences to the next version of MacOS, Catalina.

At the end of Apple's WWDC presentation last year, the company gave a sneak peak of its effort to make it easy to take apps developed for iOS devices to Macs, reportedly codenamed Project Marzipan. Apple's Senior VP of Software Engineering Craig Federighi announced the effort as Project Catalyst during his MacOS Catalina presentation at WWDC 2019.

The MacOS Mojave update released last September included four of Apple's own apps that originated on iOS -- News, Stocks, Voice Memos and Home. But with more than 100 million iPad apps available, there's a huge opportunity to easily expand the app catalog for MacBooks and iMacs.

"One development team, for the first time, can create a single app that spans from the iPhone, to the iPad to the Mac," said Federighi.

As an example, Federighi said developer Gameloft was able to get its game Asphalt 9: Legends running on Mac on the first day. Likewise, Twitter said Twitter for Mac with native Mac features was running in days, noting that one team will be able to manage Twitter for iPhone, iPad and Mac.

Developers will have access to Project Catalyst tools today within the MacOS Catalina beta. Beginning this fall, users can expect to see more of their favorite apps coming to the Mac with the release of Catalina.

Apple has more different operating systems than ever before. There's iOS for iPhones and iPads, MacOS for its computers, tvOS for Apple TV and WatchOS for the Apple Watch. Then there's Apple Pay, iTunes, Apple Music, the App Store, iCloud, HomeKit and various other apps and services. It's critical that Apple make a strong impression at WWDC with the next versions of its software.

WWDC is where Apple details its newest software and services that will arrive on devices later in the year. The company may be best known for its hardware, but the seamless integration of its hardware with its software is what sets Apple apart from rivals. Apple's ability to control every aspect of its products -- something that began when Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak founded the company in 1976 -- has been key in making it the most powerful company in tech.

