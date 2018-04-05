WrestleMania streams this weekend

WWE

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and (sometimes) Amazon Prime. The audio is about a minute or two long.

The weekend is packed if you've got the WWE Network with live specials airing on April 7 and 8. Sunday, April 8, is the day when you can see how Ronda Rousey adjusts to her new life as a professional wrestler. Pre-show begins at 5 p.m. ET. The main show starts at 7 p.m. Oh yeah, Daniel Bryan is back, too.

I don't know if My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman is the longest title for a Netflix show, but it's got to be up there in the top 10. Jay-Z sits down with Dave to chat about all kinds of things including his kids, the president and music.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: Amazon Prime just added a boatload of quality television out of the blue. It picked up the complete runs of Parks and Recreation, House, M.D. and Friday Night Lights. Clear eyes, prime heart, can't lose, I guess.

Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

WrestleMania, new Letterman and a comedy special take over your weekend Your browser does not support the audio element.

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.

Audio (weekly): RSS | iTunes | Google Play

Video (monthly): iTunes (HD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (SD) | RSS (HD) | RSS (HQ)| RSS (SD)