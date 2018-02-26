'Wreck-It Ralph 2' teaser blames him for breaking the internet

Move over Kim Kardashian. The newest teaser for the "Wreck-It Ralph" sequel is pointing to someone else destroying the web.

On Monday, Disney tweeted a teaser for "Ralph Breaks the Internet" featuring a query into a Google-like search box pointing squarely at the affable Ralph for destroying the web as we know it.

Ralph burst into movie theaters in 2012's "Wreck-It Ralph," which featured all kinds of video-game cameos like Sonic the Hedgehog, Q*bert and even Bowser.

While that first film kept Ralph (voiced by John C. Reilly), Vanellope von Schweetz (Sarah Silverman) and Fix-It Felix (Jack McBrayer) squarely in a physical arcade building, the sequel is aiming straight for cyberspace.

How exactly will Ralph break the internet? We'll find out when the film debuts on Nov. 21, 2018 in the US and Australia, followed by a UK release on Nov. 30.