Players can now return to Azeroth as it was in 2006: World of Warcraft Classic servers went live on Aug. 26. But long queue times to play the game have upset many players, and that in turn caused developer Blizzard Entertainment to make some adjustments. The company already increased the number of people allowed to play on a server and will soon allow players to transfer their characters from the higher-populated servers to another with fewer people.

On Tuesday, Blizzard posted about the free character moves on the WoW Classic forums. Moving characters is a way to help balance out server populations and reduce the time it takes to log into the game. The developer says the option will be available in the coming days for select realms at no charge. Players who want to partake in the character transfer will have to make sure their character isn't a guild leader, have no active auction listings or bids, and have an empty mailbox.

An earlier post to the Blizzard forums for WoW Classic, on Aug. 28, had noted the fix to increase the number of people who can log in and play the game, with the expectation it would shorten the wait time -- and that some servers to have no waiting at all.

Ian Hazzikostas, World of Warcraft game director, responded to the criticism on the Blizzard forums over the long queues.

"We've tried to prioritize the long-term health of our realm communities, recognizing that if we undershot the mark in terms of launch servers, we could move quickly to add additional realms in the opening hours," he said Tuesday. "But if we went out with too many servers, weeks or months down the line we'd have a much tougher problem to solve."

WoW Classic went live in the Americas starting at 3 p.m. PT on Aug. 26 and tons flocked to the game to experience the massively multiplayer RPG once again. Players who tried logging in right away, however, likely found themselves waiting. Multiple players shared their queue time in the WoW Classic subreddit, with waiting periods ranging from 30 minutes to a few hours.

Another sign of the WoW Classic's popularity: More than 1 million viewers watched various streams of the game on Twitch on Monday. According to Twitch analytics site SullyGnome, viewers watched more than 20 million hours in the past seven days.

The Classic game predates the expansions to World of Warcraft released over the past 15 years since the original WoW was first launched. The WoW Classic version of the game is 1.12, known as the Drums of War update. It was released in August 2006, prior to the release of the first major expansion, The Burning Crusade.

Blizzard expected extended queues prior to launch and added more realms for players to join when the servers went live, but it wasn't enough because so many players attempted to log on. The developer also increased the number of character slots to 10 per realm.

Since players started at level 1 in WoW Classic, this meant there were hundreds of people trying to complete the same low-level quests. Some servers saw players lining up in an orderly fashion to take turns defeating certain monsters required for a mission.

When the amount of people is too much to tag a boss, you form groups of 5 in a line! Best community ever @Warcraft #WoWClassic pic.twitter.com/lFpAWbmnqn — 00SPYDER (@00Spyder) August 26, 2019

You can tell that I’m on a British server since the players instinctively started queueing up to pick up a quest item each in turn #WoWClassic pic.twitter.com/l4A7GtXTta — jack 🏳️‍🌈🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 commissions open (@Grimolk) August 26, 2019

Blizzard took down servers for a short period of time for maintenance on Aug. 27. When servers came back up, players were still dealing with long queue times to log in to the game.

Those interested in playing WoW Classic need to purchase a subscription from the Blizzard Shop, which costs $15 a month. This subscription also gives players access to the current version of WoW. All current WoW subscribers will have access to WoW Classic.

The idea for WoW Classic came from players who started their own private servers with older versions of the game, commonly known as vanilla WoW. In April 2016, Blizzard began shutting down these unauthorized servers, causing a backlash from the fanbase, but it did spur the developer to look for a proper solution. Blizzard made the first WoW Classic announcement in November 2017 and in May gave it the Aug. 26 release date.

Originally published Aug. 26, 12:24 p.m. PT.

Updates, Aug. 27 and 28: Adds details and developer comments. Sept. 3: Adds character transfer details.