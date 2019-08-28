WoW Classic might get shorter queue times thanks to Blizzard fix

Blizzard Entertainment

Players can now return to Azeroth like it was in 2006, as World of Warcraft Classic servers went live Monday. Long queue times to play the game upset many players, but Blizzard Entertainment said Wednesday that it'll cut down on the wait by deploying a hot-fix to increase the number of people allowed to play on a server.

WoW Classic went live in the Americas starting at 3 p.m. PT Monday. Players who tried logging in right away likely found themselves waiting. Multiple players shared their queue time in the WoW Classic subreddit, with waiting periods ranging from 30 minutes to a few hours.

A Wednesday post on the Blizzard forums for WoW Classic says the developer is deploying a fix to increase the number of people who can log in and play the game. It expects this to shorten the wait time, and for some servers to have no waiting at all.

Ian Hazzikostas, World of Warcraft game director, responded to the criticism on the Blizzard forums over the long queues.

"We've tried to prioritize the long-term health of our realm communities, recognizing that if we undershot the mark in terms of launch servers, we could move quickly to add additional realms in the opening hours," he said Tuesday. "But if we went out with too many servers, weeks or months down the line we'd have a much tougher problem to solve."

Another sign of the WoW Classic's popularity: More than 1 million viewers watched various streams of the game on Twitch on Monday. According to Twitch analytics site SullyGnome, viewers watched more than 20 million hours in the past seven days.

The game predates many of the expansions released over the past 15 years since it was first launched. The WoW Classic version of the game is 1.12, known as the Drums of War update released in August 2006, prior to the release of the first major expansion, The Burning Crusade.

Blizzard expected extended queues Monday and added more realms for players to join when the servers went live, but it wasn't enough because so many players attempted to log on. The developer also increased the number of character slots to 10 per realm.

Players who were able to finally log in received a surprise on certain servers. Everyone starts at level 1 in WoW Classic meaning there are hundreds of people trying to complete the same low-level quests. Some servers saw players lining up in an orderly fashion to take turns defeating certain monsters required for a mission.

When the amount of people is too much to tag a boss, you form groups of 5 in a line! Best community ever @Warcraft #WoWClassic pic.twitter.com/lFpAWbmnqn — 00SPYDER (@00Spyder) August 26, 2019

You can tell that I’m on a British server since the players instinctively started queueing up to pick up a quest item each in turn #WoWClassic pic.twitter.com/l4A7GtXTta — jack 🏳️‍🌈🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 commissions open (@Grimolk) August 26, 2019

Blizzard took down servers for a short period of time for maintenance on Tuesday. When servers came back up, players were still dealing with long queue times to log in to the game.

Those interested in playing WoW Classic need to purchase a subscription from the Blizzard Shop, which costs $15 a month. This subscription also gives players access to the current version of WoW. All current WoW subscribers will have access to WoW Classic.

The idea for WoW Classic came from players who started their own private servers with older versions of the game, commonly known as vanilla WoW. In April 2016, Blizzard began shutting down these unauthorized servers, causing a backlash from the fanbase, but it did spur the developer to look for a proper solution. Blizzard made the first WoW Classic announcement in November 2017 and in May gave it the Aug. 26 release date.

Originally published Aug. 26, 12:24 p.m. PT.

Updates, Aug. 27 and 28: Adds details and developer comments.