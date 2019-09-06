WoW Classic character transfers are live and everything else we know

Blizzard Entertainment

Players can now return to Azeroth like it was 2006: World of Warcraft Classic servers are now live. Developer Blizzard Entertainment turned back the clock on its hugely popular massively multiplayer RPG, and fans are loving it. They love it so much players had to wait for hours to play the game.

WoW Classic is the game many remembered and it has the same visuals, quests and even bugs from back when.

Here's what you need to know about WoW Classic.

What's new?

Free character transfers are now available in the US, according to a post by Blizzard on the WoW Classic forums Thursday. Players on high-populated servers, or realms, can now move their characters to one with fewer people in hopes of having more balanced populations across all of the realms available.

Blizzard will keep character moves open throughout the weekend, but it warns that during busy times the transfer may take several hours. Players who want to partake in the character transfer will have to make sure their character isn't a guild leader, have no active auction listings or bids, and have an empty mailbox. They also may need to change their character's name after the move. This is a permanent change and can't be reversed.

What is WoW Classic?

WoW Classic is version 1.12 of the game known as the Drums of War update. It was released in August 2006, prior to the release of the first major expansion, The Burning Crusade. Players have nicknamed this time in the game series as "vanilla WoW."

How can I jump back in?

Those who want to head back to Azeroth will need to purchase a subscription from the Blizzard Shop, which costs $15 a month. This subscription also gives players access to the current version of WoW nicknamed "retail" or "BFR" for Battle for Azeroth. All current WoW subscribers will have access to WoW Classic.

Why is old new again?

The idea for WoW Classic came from players who started their own private servers with older versions of the game. In April 2016, Blizzard began shutting down these unauthorized servers, causing a backlash from the fanbase, but it did spur the developer to look for a proper solution. Blizzard made the first WoW Classic announcement in November 2017 and in May gave it an Aug. 26 release date.

Should you go back?

WoW Classic went live in the Americas starting at 3 p.m. PT on Aug. 26 and tons flocked back. Players who tried logging in right away, however, found themselves waiting. Multiple players shared their queue time in the WoW Classic subreddit on launch day with waiting periods ranging from 30 minutes to several hours.

Blizzard expected extended queues prior to launch and added more servers for players to join when the servers went live, but it wasn't enough because so many players attempted to log on. The developer also increased the number of character slots to 10 per realm.

Another solution Blizzard used was to increase the max number of players allowed on each server. The developer posted on the Blizzard forums for WoW Classic on Aug. 28 about the incoming fix to the game.

That same day, Ian Hazzikostas, World of Warcraft game director, responded to the criticism on the Blizzard forums over the long queues.

"We've tried to prioritize the long-term health of our realm communities, recognizing that if we undershot the mark in terms of launch servers, we could move quickly to add additional realms in the opening hours," he said Tuesday. "But if we went out with too many servers, weeks or months down the line we'd have a much tougher problem to solve."

Since players started at level 1 in WoW Classic, this meant there were hundreds of people trying to complete the same low-level quests. Some servers saw players lining up in an orderly fashion to take turns defeating certain monsters required for a mission.

When the amount of people is too much to tag a boss, you form groups of 5 in a line! Best community ever @Warcraft #WoWClassic pic.twitter.com/lFpAWbmnqn — 00SPYDER (@00Spyder) August 26, 2019

You can tell that I’m on a British server since the players instinctively started queueing up to pick up a quest item each in turn #WoWClassic pic.twitter.com/l4A7GtXTta — jack 🏳️‍🌈🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 commissions open (@Grimolk) August 26, 2019

Originally published Aug. 26.

Updates, Aug. 27 and 28: Adds details and developer comments; Sept. 3: Adds character transfer details; Sept. 6: Adds news on character transfers and changed format.