Would you want a foldable phone? (The 3:59, ep. 301)

The new ZTE Axon M, which has two screens that fold out into one, probably won't be your next phone. But, its design points to a potential future that's more interesting than today's lineup of rectangular phones, and instead offers foldable, rollable and stretchable devices.

On today's podcast, we talk about the pros and cons of this type of phone and whether we'll see similar designs in the next few years. We also delve into some of the new ideas for shopping in the future that Walmart is dreaming up, including VR commerce and voice commerce.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

