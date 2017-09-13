With Face ID, Apple is bringing a new way to unlock your iPhone. But whether people are going to use it is still out on the table.

We compare Face ID with facial recognition for devices like the Galaxy Note 8 and Samsung's Galaxy S8, and highlight how Apple's made it different for the new iPhone X.

Also on the podcast, we take a look at the "Bodega," a startup by two former Google employees who think they can make mom-and-pop shops a thing of the past. Yeah, good luck with that.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

Would you use Apple's new Face ID? (The 3:59, Ep. 283) Your browser does not support the audio element.

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher