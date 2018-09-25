Would you spend 30 hours in a coffin to win $300?

Mike Kemp/Getty Images

Six Flags theme park in St. Louis, Missouri, is hosting a 30-hour Coffin Challenge, and those who don't mind small, creepy spaces will be dead good at it.

You can apply online now, and six participants will be chosen to attempt the challenge. The chosen few need to spend 30 hours in their assigned coffin, from 1 p.m. on Oct. 13 until 7 p.m. on Oct. 14.

"Coffin dwellers will be allowed to bring a friend along during Fright Fest operating hours, but they must brave the non-operating hours alone," the official website proclaims. "Well, not exactly alone, some of our Fright Fest Freaks will be lurking about in the darkness. Anyone who gets out of their coffin for any reason, with the exception of the designated bathroom breaks, will be out of the contest."

Gaaah, I was good on this until the mention of the "Fright Fest Freaks," because you just know some costumed zombie is going to be terrorizing the poor coffin dwellers to try and make them jump out and run.

There's only one $300 prize, so if more than one person completes the 30-hour challenge, a random drawing decides who gets it. But all who complete the challenge will receive a variety of free passes to the park, will get to keep their handcrafted coffin, and can enjoy a lifetime of flashback nightmares.