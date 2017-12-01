Would you like to control your iMac with gestures? (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 112)

Subscribe to the Extra Crunchy Podcast
Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 112
THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:
BLACK FRIDAY AND CYBER MONDAY NEWS:
iPhone X paydirt: 6 million reportedly sold this weekend
AirPods and iPad Listed as Top Selling Electronics During This Year's Record-Setting Cyber Monday
APPLE PATENT NEWS:
Future Foldable iPhone may use a micro-LED Display and Liquid Metal as a Shape Memory Alloy
Samsung 'Confirms' Radical New Galaxy Smartphone
Apple to design power chips in-house as early as 2018: Sources
Apple Design Chief Jony Ive Discusses iPhone X and Apple Park in New Interview
Apple Wins Patent for a TrueDepth Camera used to Support Hand Gesturing in 3D Interface for Macs and beyond
Members of Apple's PrimeSense Team Patent Method of Interacting With Mac Using Hand Gestures
Apple reportedly planning to release even cheaper 9.7-inch iPad in 2018
Qualcomm files new patent infringement complaints against Apple
APPLE UPDATES:
Apple Releases macOS High Sierra Security Update to Fix Root Password Vulnerability
Hundreds of iPhone Users Complain About the Word 'It' Autocorrecting to 'I.T' on iOS 11 and Later
Apple Seeds Fifth Beta of iOS 11.2 to Developers [Update: Public Beta Available]
iOS 11.2 Beta 3 Introduces Pop-up to Explain Control Center Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Functionality
iPhone X Shipping Estimates Improve to Under One Week in United States
New Sports Section Goes Live in Apple's TV App in iOS 11.2 and tvOS 11.2
Apple TV 4K With 64GB Storage Faces 4-5 Week Shipping Delay
SOCIAL NETWORKING:
With contribution from Stephen Beacham.
