- The UK proposing an internet safety czar for Google, Facebook, Twitter.
- High-tech libraries making things like robots, virtual reality and 3D printing more accessible.
- The 5G speed test that made our reviewer want to cry.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Would Facebook get any better if we fined Mark Zuckerberg for fake news? (The 3:59, Ep. 540)
