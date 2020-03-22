Worried about coronavirus? Siri can help you check symptoms

Jason Cipriani/CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

Wondering if you are showing any of the symptoms of coronavirus? Siri may be able to help.

In a new update to the digital assistant, Apple appears to have added a questionnaire to guide those worried about if they are experiencing symptoms relating to the pandemic. Summoned by asking Siri "do I have coronavirus" the assistant will respond with the survey that uses yes and no answers to try to guide people on potential next steps.

The questionnaire, which Siri notes pulls its answers from the "US Public Health Service in concert with the CDC," will start by asking if you're experiencing symptoms such as fever, dry cough or shortness of breath.

If you answer yes, it will ask if your symptoms are severe or life-threatening, which if you respond that they are, will prompt you to call 911. If you respond that you are unsure, it will ask if you suffer from chest pain, difficulty breathing, dizziness, lightheadedness or slurred speech and advise those that are to seek immediate medical attention.

Screenshot by Eli Blumenthal/CNET

If you aren't suffering from those ailments then it advises you to stay home and isolate yourself and to contact a medical provider if your condition worsens, adding that there are telehealth apps on the App Store in the event you cannot reach your regular provider. Apple has gathered a list of 10 services that offer telehealth services for those unsure on which apps to use.

Siri offers similar advice if you are not experiencing those symptoms or are unsure if you have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus.

The move is Apple's latest to utilize iOS to boost awareness about the coronavirus pandemic. On Saturday, the App Store featured a public service announcement on social distancing that featured a video from Drs. Anthony Fauci, Deborah Birx and Jerome Adams of the White House's coronavirus task force.

