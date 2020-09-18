Worldwide tributes to Ruth Bader Ginsburg: 'There will never be another like her'

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at age 87 from complications related to pancreatic cancer.
Ginsburg was appointed to the Supreme Court by President Bill Clinton in 1993. She was the second woman appointed to the court, and served more than 27 years.
"Our nation has lost a justice of historic stature," said Chief Justice John Roberts. "We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn but with confidence, that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her, a tireless and resolute champion of justice."
Just days before her death, as her strength waned, Ginsburg dictated this statement to her granddaughter Clara Spera, "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed."
Ginsburg was a political, cultural and feminist icon to many. Politicians, celebrities and others took to social media to pay tribute to her legacy.
"Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me," former 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton tweeted. "There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG."
"Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a credit to the court," former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani tweeted on Friday. "I disagreed with many of her decisions but they were all well reasoned and well-argued. She was a close friend of her ideological opposite, Justice Scalia. They both loved opera, law and the U.S.A. May She Rest In Peace."
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell posted a statement online as well. "The Senate and the nation mourn the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the conclusion of her extraordinary American life."
Apple CEO Tim Cook also commented, "Ruth Bader Ginsburg spent her life in pursuit of an equal world. She fought for the unheard, and through her decisions, she changed the course of American history. We can never repay what she has given us, but we all can honor her legacy by working toward true equality, together."
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also commented, "My heart goes out to Ruth Bader Ginsburg's family and loved ones. She was a trailblazing jurist, and champion of gender equality and justice for everyone. Her legacy will live on through future generations."
YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki tweeted, "Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, thank you for your legacy. You inspired generations of women, including myself, my sisters & my daughters. Thank you for leading the way and showing all of us that we can work together to uphold justice."
"The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice," Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York tweeted. "Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president."
"The passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a tremendous loss to our country," Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont tweeted. "She was an extraordinary champion of justice and equal rights, and will be remembered as one of the great justices in modern American history."
Feminist writer and social commentator Roxane Gay tweeted, "RIP Ruth Bader Ginsburg. It is an immense loss. And the fate of the country should not rest on one woman's shoulders however giant they were. I'm so sorry for her family and friends."
Captain Marvel actor Brie Larson tweeted, "Women belong in all places where decisions are being made."Thank you, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. We'll keep pushing our way into all the places we've yet to be invited."
Other RBG fans posted admiration of Ginsburg and what she meant to them over the years.