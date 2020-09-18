Worldwide tributes to Ruth Bader Ginsburg: 'There will never be another like her'

Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at age 87 from complications related to pancreatic cancer.

Ginsburg was appointed to the Supreme Court by President Bill Clinton in 1993. She was the second woman appointed to the court, and served more than 27 years.

"Our nation has lost a justice of historic stature," said Chief Justice John Roberts. "We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn but with confidence, that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her, a tireless and resolute champion of justice."

Just days before her death, as her strength waned, Ginsburg dictated this statement to her granddaughter Clara Spera, "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed."

Ginsburg was a political, cultural and feminist icon to many. Politicians, celebrities and others took to social media to pay tribute to her legacy.

"Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me," former 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton tweeted. "There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG."

"Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a credit to the court," former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani tweeted on Friday. "I disagreed with many of her decisions but they were all well reasoned and well-argued. She was a close friend of her ideological opposite, Justice Scalia. They both loved opera, law and the U.S.A. May She Rest In Peace."

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell posted a statement online as well. "The Senate and the nation mourn the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the conclusion of her extraordinary American life."

Apple CEO Tim Cook also commented, "Ruth Bader Ginsburg spent her life in pursuit of an equal world. She fought for the unheard, and through her decisions, she changed the course of American history. We can never repay what she has given us, but we all can honor her legacy by working toward true equality, together."

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also commented, "My heart goes out to Ruth Bader Ginsburg's family and loved ones. She was a trailblazing jurist, and champion of gender equality and justice for everyone. Her legacy will live on through future generations."

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki tweeted, "Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, thank you for your legacy. You inspired generations of women, including myself, my sisters & my daughters. Thank you for leading the way and showing all of us that we can work together to uphold justice."

"The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice," Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York tweeted. "Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president."

"The passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a tremendous loss to our country," Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont tweeted. "She was an extraordinary champion of justice and equal rights, and will be remembered as one of the great justices in modern American history."

Feminist writer and social commentator Roxane Gay tweeted, "RIP Ruth Bader Ginsburg. It is an immense loss. And the fate of the country should not rest on one woman's shoulders however giant they were. I'm so sorry for her family and friends."

Captain Marvel actor Brie Larson tweeted, "Women belong in all places where decisions are being made."Thank you, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. We'll keep pushing our way into all the places we've yet to be invited."

Other RBG fans posted admiration of Ginsburg and what she meant to them over the years.

The passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a tragedy for our nation. She was a pioneer, a fighter, and an inspiration. Her name and legacy will be celebrated for as long as America endures. May she Rest In Peace and may our thoughts be with her family and many friends. — Laurene Powell Jobs (@laurenepowell) September 18, 2020

I am gutted. Words cannot express how much Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg meant to me. Her impact is almost too great to describe in plain words. Please honor her legacy of protecting the rights of women and minorities by voting this November. pic.twitter.com/cUaq8vTsfY — sophia elaine (12,072) (@SophiaEHanson) September 18, 2020

"When I’m sometimes asked when will there be enough [women on the supreme court]? And I say ‘When there are nine.’ People are shocked. But there’d been nine men, and nobody’s ever raised a question about that."

A long life that still feels too short. Strength, persistence, determination and such a force to be reckoned with. Ruth Bader Ginsburg will sure be missed but continue to inspire and create change. Thoughts to her family and friends. Notorious RBG 👑🧡 pic.twitter.com/Z6lyyQTARq — Mumilaaq Qaqqaq (@MumilaaqQaqqaq) September 19, 2020

“Women belong in all places where decisions are being made. It shouldn't be that women are the exception.” Ruth Bader Ginsburg For 27 years Justice Ginsburg was our voice for equality of women on the @Scotus She was the judicial heroine of our time. My heart is broken . — Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) September 19, 2020

I'm so sorry to learn that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has passed away. She was a tireless advocate for women's rights and progressive causes throughout her life.



RBG had faith in humankind’s ability to better itself, to shed irrational bigotries, to come together in the pursuit of the greater good. She believed our current period of history will be remembered as an “anomaly.” It is now up to us to prove her right. https://t.co/oDsaNIUvFU — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) September 18, 2020