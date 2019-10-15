World's largest Ouija board materializes in Salem

Ripley's Believe It Or Not/Instagram

Just in time for Halloween, a gigantic Ouija board has found a home in Salem, Massachusetts.

Measuring 3,168 square feet (294 square meters) and weighing over 9,000 pounds (4,082 kilograms), the world's largest Ouija board known as Ouijazilla debuted Saturday via the Talking Board Historical Society in Salem -- the infamous site of witch trials back in the 1600s.

Ouijazilla was made using 99 sheets of plywood covered in 20 gallons of wood stain and paint.

"It has taken Rick "Ormortis" Schreck a year to secretly create this behemoth that will be known as the King of all Talking Boards," the Talking Board Historical Society posted on Instagram. "It is by far the largest board in the world."

To use the board, players ask Ouijazilla questions and then maneuver a 400-pound planchette using a huge pencil to spell out the answers that some believe come from the spirit world.

Ouijazilla is based on the same design created by William Fuld in 1917 and reproduced in 1967 by Parker Brothers board game company.

Ouijazilla now holds the record as the world's largest Ouija board, beating out the 2016 record holder, the Grand Midway Hotel in Windber, Pennsylvania, according to Ripley's Believe It or Not website.