Michael Pick/YouTube

The Nintendo Switch's portability has always been one of its most appealing factors -- you can pluck it out of its console dock and take your games with you anywhere. Nintendo even made a smaller version of the console, the Switch Lite, to make it easier to travel with. Michael Pick (aka The Casual Engineer on YouTube) did the opposite: He made the Nintendo Switch 650% larger.

At first glance, Pick's project looks like a simple wooden frame for a 4K TV, but it's so much more than that. This 65-pound (29 kilogram) behemoth is fully playable using the giant controllers that flank either side of the screen. They aren't technically functional controllers on their own -- each button on the oversized Switch controllers toggles a servo that presses the same button via a real Joy-con controller hidden in the project's chassis.

Michael Pick/YouTube

The giant gadget measures about 6 feet by 2.5 feet (roughly 1.8 meters by three-quarters of a meter). Actually playing on the controllers looks like a bit of a challenge, but Pick says it can also be played with a regular Nintendo Switch Pro controller. The only thing that doesn't work on the giant portable is the touchscreen. Technically, this thing is still running a Nintendo Switch in docked mode.

If you were hoping to get your hands on the world's first 4K Nintendo Switch, you're out of luck. Pick built the monster console for Saint Jude's Children's Hospital.