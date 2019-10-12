World's heaviest avocado sets record, makes a boatload of guac

Guinness Book of World Records

Let's hope someone had a lot of tortilla chips ready. The Guinness Book of World Records has confirmed that a family in Hawaii has grown the world's heaviest avocado, weighed in at 5.6 pounds (2.5 kilograms).

Mark, Juliane and Loihi Pokini of Kahului grew the giant avocado. They applied for the record in December 2018, but only recently learned their record was approved.

"When the Pokinis' avocado tree started unexpectedly producing large fruit, they decided to attempt the Guinness World Records title to show everyone that Hawaii produces amazing avocados," the Guinness Book of World Records site reports. The site says the average avocado weighs just 6 ounces.

The family had to provide all kinds of verification, including confirmation from a certified horticulturalist, two witnesses, use of a state-certified scale, pictures, video and other documentation, according to Maui News.

But don't expect to see the avocado in a museum. It gave its life for the cause.

"We cut it open and made a whole bunch of guacamole, sharing with family and friends," Juliane Pokini told the paper. "It fed a lot of people."