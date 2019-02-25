World's fastest 1TB microSD card, revealed at MWC, will cost $450

Western Digital

Western Digital had a tiny offering for Mobile World Congress, but it sure can hold a lot of data.

The 1TB SanDisk Extreme UHS-I microSDXC card is the world's fastest flash memory option, the company said in a release.

It has read speeds of up to 160MB/s and write speeds of up to 90MB/s, much like the 400GB one Western Digital launched last year. And it uses the SD Association's A2 specification to get apps launched quickly, so you'll be that much faster booting up your digital version of Smash Bros. Ultimate on Nintendo Switch or access stored photos and videos.

If 1TB is more memory than you'll need, you'll have an alternative. Western Digital is launching a 512GB version as well.

Both will be available in April, but aren't cheap. The 1TB card will cost $450, while its 512GB sibling will set you back $200. Last year's 400GB model initially cost $250, but is now available for about $110 on Amazon.

