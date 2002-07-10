WorldCom scrutiny goes federal

WorldCom contracts under U.S. scrutiny

The accounting scandal prompts U.S. government agencies to review the telecommunications company's billions of dollars in federal contracts.

July 10, 2003

WorldCom: The clock is ticking

The telecom company says it expects to decide within three weeks whether to pursue bankruptcy or some other financial restructuring.

July 9, 2002

WorldCom says CFO balked at audit

The company's former chief financial officer asked its internal auditor to delay an accounting review just two weeks before its financial scandal became public, WorldCom says.

July 9, 2002

Bush talks tough on corporate fraud

The president proposes doubling the maximum jail term for mail and wire fraud to 10 years as part of a crackdown tied to recent accounting scandals.

July 9, 2002

Ex-WorldCom execs clam up

Lawmakers probing the company's accounting debacle call for prison time for those responsible, while former executives refuse to testify to a congressional committee.

July 8, 2002



previous coverage

Juniper caught in WorldCom firestorm?

The telecom equipment maker, which counts WorldCom as a major customer, may feel an impact from the accounting scandal for several quarters to come.

June 27, 2002

Techs duck and cover after WorldCom

It may be the fiasco du jour, but it's just one more dent in corporate confidence in the grand scheme of things. Techs will be closely scrutinized for a wide range of reasons.

June 26, 2002

WorldCom finances in upheaval; CFO fired

CFO Scott Sullivan is fired after an internal audit finds improper accounting of almost $4 billion in expenses. WorldCom plans to restate earnings.

