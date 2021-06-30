World Wide Web creator sells source code NFT for $5.4 million

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) continue to sell for big numbers, especially if they're unique. And what's more unique than the actual source code for the World Wide Web?

Tim Berners-Lee, the creator of the World Wide Web, sold an NFT of the web's source code Wednesday for $5.4 million, according to the BBC Wednesday. The sale happened at a Sotheby's auction and started at $1,000. The NFT includes the time-stamped files of the source code, an animated video of the code being written, a letter from Berners-Lee and a digital poster he created. Proceeds from the sale will go towards causes picked by Seller-Lee and his wife.

NFTs are blockchain-created certificates of authenticity for a digital asset. The person who buys the token doesn't own the copyright of said asset, just the digital token of that asset. Some the prominent NFTs sales include Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey selling the first tweet for $2.9 million, the New York Times selling a picture of a column for $560,000 and one guy selling his farts for $85.