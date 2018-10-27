Longest-ever World Series game smashes some home-run memes

Baseball's a leisurely sport on its best day, but on Friday night, the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers played in the longest World Series game ever, a 18-inning monstrosity that didn't end until after 3:30 a.m. East Coast time. The Dodgers won 3-2, and now trail the Series 2 games to 1.

FINAL



World Series 1 - Sleep 0 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 27, 2018

After 7+ hours and 18 innings, Max Muncy walks it off for the Dodgerspic.twitter.com/Dr0zleAsOR — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) October 27, 2018

The game went 18 innings, the only World Series game ever to do so, clobbering the previous record of 14 innings shared by three different games. Dodger Max Muncy finally put the game to bed with a walk-off homer in the 18th.

After passing the 5-hour, 41-minute mark, this is now the longest #WorldSeries game in history. pic.twitter.com/Sy2GjVFI7O — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) October 27, 2018

Now over 6 hours and 23 minutes, this is the longest game in #POSTSEASON history. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/ixxvCPbw7V — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) October 27, 2018

Fans on Twitter helped while the endless time away with memes and quips. One of the most popular jokes involved how much people had aged between the first pitch and the last. That Titanic lady's got nothin' on this game.

This just in: The Beatles, who sang the national anthem at tonight’s game, have broken up. — Bill Prady (@billprady) October 27, 2018

me at the beginning of the game vs me right now pic.twitter.com/I68G1I7gWM — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) October 27, 2018

Me at the beginning of this game versus me now #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/Eauxlxyu5d — Marcus Gilmer (@marcusgilmer) October 27, 2018

watching the world series pic.twitter.com/rohyLJ3ktH — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) October 27, 2018

Me at the start of this game vs me at the end of this game #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/O0gglo1fux — Kent (@KC27FMVP) October 27, 2018

Game's been on for so long, just look at Justin Turner's beard pic.twitter.com/LMWGME5TdE — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 27, 2018

Larry King from the third inning pic.twitter.com/k9EJTQ0OPl — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) October 27, 2018

Obama when the game started vs now. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/0kGpeu8WKL — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) October 27, 2018

Me waiting for this game to end...#worldseries pic.twitter.com/P45UXyJrhE — Justin Moore (@JMoore821) October 27, 2018

Dorian Gray at the beginning of this game vs Dorian Gray now #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/kxB1nMJKb7 — Mike Nelson (@mikenelson586) October 27, 2018

The length of the game made a lot of peoples' lives difficult, from concessions workers...

YOU GUYS. They are literally re-opening concessions because this game is going so long. All they have is nachos, coffee and ice cream. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/8NZUsTAXEG — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) October 27, 2018

to journalists...

Keep all the poor, poor sports desks in your thoughts tonight #WorldSeries2018 #LongestGameEver — Stuff Journalists Like 📰✏️ (@JournalistsLike) October 27, 2018

This is also the first World Series game in history that might not appear in a single newspaper in the country as we approach 2:30 AM ET — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 27, 2018

We’re now at the point where our “10 o’clock news” is going to end sometime after 4am. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/X4FcZ6czMS — Allen Henry (@AllenHenry) October 27, 2018

Press box reeks of weed. My question -- if you successfully smuggle weed into a World Series game, why wait until the 16th inning to whip it out — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) October 27, 2018

...fans in different time zones...

I'm in London. Woke up at 1am for the start, feel asleep in the 12th inning, now back for the 15th — UK Braves (@BravesintheUK) October 27, 2018

Everyone on the East coast is like another inning? #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/2R0m9d5Az1 — Jasmine Gomez (@JazzE_Gomez) October 27, 2018

You're now a part of history, the longest #WorldSeries game of all time.



Congrats? https://t.co/MTwXAxx2ke — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 27, 2018

...the stadium's cleaning crew...

The Dodger stadium cleaning crew watching this game like #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/7J2g8MemDH — Cristian (@crlstianguzman) October 27, 2018

...and yes, the players.

"Won't need a game 4 starter if game 3 never ends," pointed out one savvy fan.

Nunez getting into his car after the game #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/osLBnLzhNJ — Mellowe'en (@melissasprofile) October 27, 2018

Some masochists loved it, or said they did.

Said one fan, "I hope this game never ends. I want 30 innings of World Series baseball. I want to see it still on at 5 a.m. and watch the teams openly crying having to take the field."

I hope this game never ends. I want 30 innings of #worldseries baseball. I want to see it still on at 5am and watch the teams openly crying having to take the field — James (@ispizzaratalive) October 27, 2018

We are at this point of Game Three of the #WorldSeries: pic.twitter.com/aGL3E1YIh7 — 👻 Karen Catizone 🎃 (@Mugsysam) October 27, 2018

Others struggled to stay awake, and came up with creative solutions to pass the time.

Wrote actor Josh Gad, "I'm thinking about finding a newborn turtle, raising it, nurturing it and then racing it against this game."

Phone is at 1%. This will be my final message from Dodger Stadium. Please tell my wife, who is sitting right next to me, that I love her. #WorldSeries — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) October 27, 2018

baseball should allow for a wwe-style money in the bank where another team can rush in out of nowhere during the world series and challenge either team for the championship — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) October 27, 2018

At what point do games 3 and 4 of the #WorldSeries become a double header today? — Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 27, 2018

I’m thinking about finding a newborn turtle, raising it, nurturing it and then racing it against this game. #WorldSeries — Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 27, 2018

Currently at 6 hours and 43 minutes, World Series game 3 between the Dodgers and Red Sox has just broken the record for longest time anyone has listened to Joe Buck. — Sam Bowers (@SamBowers12) October 27, 2018

One of the rarest things in all of sports! If a Los Angeles Dodgers game gets to midnight, they fire the cocaine cannons #WorldSeries — kevinbiegel (@kbiegel) October 27, 2018

this game is two cable box about to turn off warnings long #WorldSeries — Ashley (@shley87a) October 27, 2018

The #worldseries just became the longest LA event not hosted by Billy Crystal. — Bitter Script Reader (@BittrScrptReadr) October 27, 2018

Don't go away, fans, Saturday's Game 4 is just hours away.

5G is your next big upgrade: Everything you need to know about the 5G revolution.

NASA turns 60: The space agency has taken humanity farther than anyone else, and it has plans to go further.