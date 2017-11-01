Halloween night was a treat for Los Angeles Dodger fans, and a trick for Houston Astros faithful. The Dodgers won Game 6 of the World Series Tuesday at Dodger Stadium, forcing the ultimate contest in Major League Baseball, a little winner-take-all contest we like to call Game 7.
This is the second straight World Series with a Game 7, the third World Series Game 7 in the last four years, and the fourth in the last seven years, CBS Sports pointed out.
Fans (and sports sites) on Twitter were a little bit excited.
Astros pitcher Lance McCullers is literally already warming up.
And now the real question: Who's gonna win?
Some love LA.
Some think Houston won't have a problem.
Some just think you shouldn't bet on whoever retired slugger David Ortiz is picking.
And good luck getting tickets.
Game 7 will be Wednesday night in LA. Play ball!
