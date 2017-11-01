CNET también está disponible en español.

Game 7? Game 7! GAME FREAKING 7! World Series blows up Twitter

The Dodgers beat the Astros in Game 6, and social media exploded like a home run smashing the stadium lights.

Halloween night was a treat for Los Angeles Dodger fans, and a trick for Houston Astros faithful. The Dodgers won Game 6 of the World Series Tuesday at Dodger Stadium, forcing the ultimate contest in Major League Baseball, a little winner-take-all contest we like to call Game 7.

This is the second straight World Series with a Game 7,  the third World Series Game 7 in the last four years, and the fourth in the last seven years, CBS Sports pointed out.

Fans (and sports sites) on Twitter were a little bit excited.

Astros pitcher Lance McCullers is literally already warming up.

And now the real question: Who's gonna win?

Some love LA.

Some think Houston won't have a problem.

Some just think you shouldn't bet on whoever retired slugger David Ortiz is picking.

And good luck getting tickets.

Game 7 will be Wednesday night in LA. Play ball!

