Halloween night was a treat for Los Angeles Dodger fans, and a trick for Houston Astros faithful. The Dodgers won Game 6 of the World Series Tuesday at Dodger Stadium, forcing the ultimate contest in Major League Baseball, a little winner-take-all contest we like to call Game 7.

This is the second straight World Series with a Game 7, the third World Series Game 7 in the last four years, and the fourth in the last seven years, CBS Sports pointed out.

One game to decide it all. pic.twitter.com/y6NKGNDLQO — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 1, 2017

Fans (and sports sites) on Twitter were a little bit excited.

The two greatest words in sports: Game 7 pic.twitter.com/8f0rytyQZS — ESPN (@espn) November 1, 2017

3rd Game 7 in the last 4 years. Baseball’s at its peak — matthew (@VierraMatt) November 1, 2017

After Game 5, Puig called a Game 7.



The Dodgers aren't done yet. pic.twitter.com/94XgVJQmwE — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 1, 2017

Sorry, 'Stros, the baseball gods were not to be denied. This series had to go 7. Everyone is available tomorrow night. Lock and load. — Duane Patterson (@Radioblogger) November 1, 2017

ALL GAME 7'S SHOULD BE A NATIONAL HOLIDAY I HAVE VERY STRONG FEELINGS ABOUT THIS — mavis beacon (@vodkalemonades) November 1, 2017

Astros pitcher Lance McCullers is literally already warming up.

Lance McCullers wants Game 7 NOW. He started throwing in the outfield just minutes after Game 6 ended. pic.twitter.com/98JeQpW0NE — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 1, 2017

McCullers already warming up for Game 7 bc Game 7s are awesome & baseball is awesome & i love this game so much pic.twitter.com/gFruTcPK7c — megan brown (@thatgirlondeck) November 1, 2017

They just showed Lance McCullers on the field throwing right now. The game is over. — RedNinetyFour (@RedNinetyFour) November 1, 2017

Thank you 🙌🙌. I didn't throw Pre game because I was in the pen for late innings tonight so I had to get my work in post game. Nothing else. https://t.co/2BOr50YxXJ — Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) November 1, 2017

And now the real question: Who's gonna win?

Some love LA.

We don’t always play baseball in November...but when we do it’s for game 7 of the freakin World Series! #ShowDodgers #LAstandUP — Alex Wood (@Awood45) November 1, 2017

Game 7 will last 3 days. Puig will pitch. Dodgers will win on a walk-off inside-the-park home run by Ethier. Welcome to November baseball. — Erin Brr, sir (@erinscafe) November 1, 2017

Kenley Jansen said before game 6 if the Dodgers force a game 7 they (Dodgers) don't think the Astros have a chance. — John Alexander (@JohnAlexanderYT) November 1, 2017

Some think Houston won't have a problem.

There will be a Game 7. pic.twitter.com/JIO4TWrxUD — Houston Astros (@astros) November 1, 2017

Lance McCullers is already getting warmed up for Game 7 of the World Series. Astros by a billion #WorldSeries2017 pic.twitter.com/2nHCmPR53r — Tailgate Sports (@_TailgateSports) November 1, 2017

What a World Series. Game 7 tomorrow night! Who you taking? (Secretly pulling for the Stros) — Anthony Bass (@AnthonyBass52) November 1, 2017

STROS IN 7 GOODNIGHT — Victoria Salinas (@vickysal99) November 1, 2017

Some just think you shouldn't bet on whoever retired slugger David Ortiz is picking.

Here's hoping that @davidortiz doesn't pick your team to win Game 7... pic.twitter.com/BqD95hxMDn — Cut4 (@Cut4) November 1, 2017

And good luck getting tickets.

Where can I sell my soul to buy a ticket to game 7? — daniel (@danieloliden_) November 1, 2017

This is one heck of a #WorldSeries. Congrats to the @Dodgers! And anyone who got tickets to game 7. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 1, 2017

Big sales coming in. Person just paid $40,800 for two seats behind home plate for Game 7 tomorrow on StubHub. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 1, 2017

World Series Game 7 tickets hitting June 2016 Hamilton prices. — Batting Stance Guy (@BattingStanceG) November 1, 2017

Game 7 will be Wednesday night in LA. Play ball!

