World Cup: Japan leaves spotless locker room, thank-you note

The Samurai Blue of Japan were eliminated from World Cup play on Monday. But the crushing defeat by Belgium didn't stop the Japanese national team from cleaning their locker room until it was spotless, and leaving behind a note thanking Russia for hosting them.
A tweet from sports correspondent Tancredi Palmeri showing Japan's immaculate locker room and a one-word thank you note has gone viral, with more than 12,000 likes and 6,000 retweets as of Tuesday morning. Palmeri noted that the photo was uploaded by a delegate from FIFA, the organization that runs the World Cup.
"Amazing from Japan," Palmeri tweeted. "This is how they left the changing room after losing v Belgium: cleaned it all. And in the middle, have left a message to Russia: "Spasibo" (Thank you)"
Japan's fans have been praised for staying after every game of the tournament, even Monday's heartbreaking loss, and cleaning up the stadium.
Twitter applauded the team and fans' attitudes.
Wrote one Twitter user, "I love this! I'm not just appreciating the fact that they cleaned, but the fact that they stayed true to their values despite the disappointing situation they had just faced. I'm forced to ask myself, do I still upload my values even when I'm going through my worst moments?"
Said another: "Amazing team! Obviously amazing people. Japan always brings a breath of fresh air to the World Cup."
Some other teams' fans were also noted for cleaning the stadiums after World Cup games, including Tunisia and Senegal. This was especially noticeable when Senegal and Japan played each other on June 24, and both sets of fans set to busily cleaning the stadium after the teams played to a 2-2 draw.
Even FIFA's official World Cup account highlighted the Japanese contribution to the tournament in a tweet after the team's elimination. "Thank you for contributing so much to a #WorldCup classic and for everything you've added to Russia 2018, Japan," the tweet read.
The World Cup continues without Japan on Wednesday, as Sweden knocked out Switzerland and England and Colombia prepared to play.
Discuss: World Cup: Japan leaves spotless locker room, thank-you note
