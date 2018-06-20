World Cup 2018 memes: Twitter users are Russian to comment

Think Russia hasn't made enough news lately? Get ready to see the country's name in more headlines. The Russian national team moved into the next round of the World Cup after beating Egypt on Tuesday and then benefiting from a Uruguay victory over Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.
The news meant only one thing to some watchers: THE FIX IS IN. Or the doping is on. Or Vladimir Putin is pulling strings.
Others thought the team made it on its own merits.
Portugal's 1-0 victory over Morocco also earned some social buzz, with Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo scoring the only goal.
Ronaldo earned much of the attention, especially for his soaring celebration leap after scoring.
But some fans were more concerned with Moroccan player Nordin Amrabat playing in the game despite a recent concussion.
And some fans were still celebrating Tuesday's Senegal victory over Poland and coach Aliou Cissé's lively reactions.
