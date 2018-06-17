It's always satisfying to beat a defending champ, and on Sunday it was Mexico's turn, as it stunned Germany 1-0 in the 2018 World Cup tournament on a first-half goal by Hirving Lozano.
The victory shocked many: Germany has won its opening game in the last seven World Cups.
Mexican fans, and there were many new ones after this game, were quick to celebrate on social media. Doggone it, there were a lot of jokes involving tiny Chihuahas, a national symbol of Mexico, beating up larger, tougher German Shepherds.
In Sunday's early game, Serbia beat Costa Rica 1-0. This game didn't involve the defending champs going down, and it earned a lot less social-media attention.
But stay tuned: World Cup powerhouse Brazil is now taking on Switzerland, a game which seems sure to create online buzz. Don't take a cue from Switzerland's foreign policy -- this is no time to stay neutral.
Discuss: World Cup 2018 memes: Mexico stuns defending champ Germany
