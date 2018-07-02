World Cup memes: Neymar hams it up as Brazil knocks out Mexico

Was Oprah's support a jinx? Just a day after the talk-show mogul threw her support behind Mexico in the World Cup, the Mexican team got knocked out by powerhouse Brazil.

Along the way, Brazilian star Neymar pulled yet another impressive fake-out (remember this one?). Mexico player Miguel Layun stepped on Neymar's ankle, and the Brazilian star's dramatic overreaction created more memes about how he deserves an Academy Award for his acting.

"Here's Neymar's ankle getting stepped on before he died from the injury and was resurrected," joked one.

Wrote BBC 5 Live Sport, "Neymar claims Layun stood on his ankle on the touchline. But his reaction was 'as if there were invisible crocodiles surrounding the edge of the pitch.'"

But Neymar's fans defended him, pointing out that he scored one of Brazil's two goals, and many were furious Layun wasn't sent off for stepping on Neymar.

Wrote one, "To all the idiots making memes & making fun of Neymar. He was already injured & Mexican player did this. It's easy to judge but only he knew how he felt, after that he slowed down a bit because of pain. Y'all ignore the fact Brazil won bc of him & start trolling."

Said another, "For all of you who are saying that Neymar was too exaggerated today, let me step on your ankle with metal spikes."

Mexico's many supporters were justifiably bummed out by the loss, while Brazil fans went a little nuts. Wrote one Mexico fan, "After the #MexicoVsBrasil game, I showered in my own tears."

The World Cup drama isn't over. At press time, Belgium and Japan were tied 0-0.