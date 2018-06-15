World Cup 2018 memes are all about Ronaldo, Ronaldo, Ronaldo

Three World Cup matches were played Friday, but if you limited your reading to Twitter, you might think there was only one match, and only one player. Legendary Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo dominated social-media memes just like he dominated his team's match against Spain, which ended in a 3-3 tie, with Ronaldo scoring all three of Portugal's goals.

His final score was especially memorable, a beautiful free kick with just a few minutes remaining. The New York Times called the match "a draw for the ages, starring a player for all time."

Fans went a little crazy for Cristiano.

🇵🇹🇪🇸 You sit through Egypt v Uruguay and Morocco v Iran in order to be rewarded with something like this. #PORESP — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) June 15, 2018

The only keeper that could've stopped Ronaldo's free kick pic.twitter.com/H3ON6vtzvy — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 15, 2018

Some needled Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, with many comparing him to Liverpool keeper Loris Karius, who made two goal-allowing blunders against Real Madrid in the recent Champions League final.

Looks like De Gea's storage space is full, he can't save no more...#WorldCup #WorldCupRussia2018 — #SoarSuperEagles (@nimi_moses) June 15, 2018

Hierro: “De Gea, you have to carry us like you carry ManUtd, CARRY US !!” De Gea: “Carry us” “Carry us” “Carryus” “Carius” “Karius”😂😂 — OFENTSE ® (@ofentse_potase) June 15, 2018

De gea after the match



"Its freaky Friday i woke up in Karius body" pic.twitter.com/gV5CIBRY1x — sotrixbax🇺🇬🇺🇬 (@sotrixbax) June 15, 2018

And to all those criticizing him. This happens with top goalkeepers. But it will be hyped because De Gea is United’s goalkeeper. pic.twitter.com/dEKyH9rU6z — MUdeet Arora (@mudeet4u) June 15, 2018

When De Gea and Karius see each other pic.twitter.com/Knr8ZsZkVo — Olli Parkinson (@Olli_Parkinson) June 15, 2018

And others wanted to debate whether Ronaldo or Argentina's Lionel Messi is Soccer's best player.

Messi: “Hey Siri who is the best player?”



Siri: “Cristiano Ronaldo.” pic.twitter.com/7AuONp8yK7 — 🇹🇷 GAMSIZ 🇹🇷 (@NoGaMNo) June 15, 2018

The Ronaldo and Messi debate will rage on, but one thing is for sure, Ronaldo is far more valuable for Portugal than Messi is for Argentina.



As the kids say, don't @ me. — Kristian Sturt - Transfer News (@FootieWriter) June 15, 2018

Anybody who instantly compares Ronaldo and Messi as soon as one does something special should be banned from watching football. Nobody gives a f*ck what you think, 33 and 30, enjoy them at their very best for as long as we can. The two greatest players to ever play the game. — Dharma Bhagalia (@Kloppholic) June 15, 2018

The memes and tweets for the Uruguay-Egypt match weren't nearly as emotional, despite a dramatic late goal by Jose Maria Gimenez to win it 1-0 for Uruguay.

We can't be certain, but it LOOKS like Uruguay is very excited about that goal. pic.twitter.com/83h9ZPWdNa — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 15, 2018

Every school in Uruguay are cancelling classes to watch the national team in the World Cup.



Here's footage from one school in Montevideo when Giménez scored the last minute winner today. pic.twitter.com/8Jd7uHWlzz — Caño Football (@CanoFootball) June 15, 2018

In the other match, Iran claimed only its second-ever World Cup win, beating Morocco 1-0 on a heartbreaking own goal by Morocco's Aziz Bouhaddouz. Ouch!

Iran: “we can defend but we can’t score goals.”



Morocco: “hold my beer.”#MARIRN #WorldCup2018 — Mark Verspoor (@MarkVerspoor) June 15, 2018

So in group B:

✔️ Morocco scored 1 goal,

✔️ Spain scored 3 goals,

✔️ Portugal scored 3 goals,

✔️ Iran scored 0 goals



and



Iran is leading in Group B of #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/HgxP7lU3yB — EuroGuy #teamNL (@EuroGuyXX) June 15, 2018

Morocco scoring against Morocco pic.twitter.com/byglfvpj2y — Captain Morocco🇲🇦 (@AtIasLion) June 15, 2018

Welcome to the club, Morocco.



Regards,

USMNT 1998 — US Soccer Feed (@ussoccerfeed) June 15, 2018

Sure, a few other World Cup topics saw social-media buzz. Like this bear. Playing a vuvuzela.

Quick check on Russia during the World Cup...and there's a bear playing a vuvuzela.



(via @petermstaunton)pic.twitter.com/CN2Vro5HgM — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 14, 2018

World Cup action continues Saturday (6 am ET/3 am PT) with France taking on Australia in the first of four matches.