World Cup 2018 stream kicks off FuboTV's 4K HDR10 support

Still haven't found the perfect way to stream the World Cup? Here's your latest option.

Subscription video-distribution platform FuboTV, which specializes in sports, has kicked off its beta run of its 4K HDR10 streaming service. You can use it to watch World Cup matches on Fox and FS1 (but not Fox Sports bonus feeds) if you've got a Fire TV or Chromecast Ultra with 4K support. You'll be able to watch the service on Roku and Apple TV 4K within the next few weeks.

The service's packages also carry non-sports channels. Here's the complete list.

Not a subscriber yet? FuboTV's offering discounts for newbies. If you buy a new Roku by July 8, you can get one month free of FuboTV. The company's subscription packages are also discounted:

Base package: $35 for one month after free seven-day trial (then jumps back to $45)



Fubo Extra: $40 for one month after free seven-day trial (then jumps back to $50)



New subscribers to either can get a free upgrade to Family Share plan, including a third simultaneous stream (normally $6 per month)

