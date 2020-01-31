World Athletics bans prototype shoes

Nike

The World Athletics Council has announced new rules about what shoes competitors can wear. Prototype shoes will not be allowed anymore -- as of April 30, all shoes must have been available to purchase in retail stores for at least four months prior to a competition. Shoes that have been customized must only be for aesthetic of medical reasons. It's an effort to crack down on shoe technology "to protect the integrity of the sport."

"Where World Athletics has reason to believe that a type of shoe or specific technology may not be compliant ... it may submit the shoe or technology for study and may prohibit the use of the shoe or technology," the council said Friday.

This includes shoe technology incorporated into soles and spikes, it said, which could "provide a performance advantage."

"It is not our job to regulate the entire sports shoe market, but it is our duty to preserve the integrity of elite competition by ensuring that the shoes worn by elite athletes in competition do not offer any unfair assistance or advantage," said Sebastian Coe, World Athletics president.

Banning prototypes means Nike's controversial ZoomX Vaporfly Next% shoes are still permitted, as reported earlier Friday by The Guardian.

