Working (or gaming) from home? Save on gear from Lenovo

Deal Savings Price







Lenovo is starting the spring with a sale, offering steep discounts on laptops and PCs and gear you need to work from home. It's not, however, all work and no play -- Lenovo's line of Legion gaming laptops and desktops are also included in the sale. Lenovo offers instant savings on many of the laptops and PCs on its site, and you can save an extra 10% on most systems that are priced at more than $999, an extra 8% for systems $499 or more, and an extra 6% on systems $99 and above. For Legion gaming systems, you save an extra 5%.

Read more: This is the gear you need to work from home

Lenovo's April sale is going on now but won't last the entire month -- it ends Sunday, April 5. I've combed through Lenovo's sale pages and present to you, dear reader, four of the best deals.

The 13.3-inch Yoga 730 is not the latest in Lenovo's 2-in-1 line (that would be the Yoga 740), but it still offers a host of modern amenities, including a pair of Thunderbolt ports, far-field mics and a quick-charge feature -- and it comes wrapped in a sleek, all-metal enclosure. This clearance model features the eighth-gen Intel Core i5-8250U CPU, an ample 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD. The CPU is a generation behind but the memory allotment and storage capacity are both double what you usually find in a laptop priced at less than $1,000. This model is already marked down to $880, and you can save an additional $70 with code APRILSALE. Read our Lenovo Yoga 730 review.

Lenovo If you don't need 2-in-1 functionality and just want a traditional, clamshell laptop for general use, this 14-inch IdeaPad will get the job done. This configuration doesn't offer any instant savings but you can save $65 with code APRILSALE. It features a tenth-gen Intel Core i5-10210U CPU, a generous 12GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD -- inside an all-aluminum chassis. Even though it can't rotate into tablet mode, the 14-inch display offers touch support for helping you navigate Windows, and the webcam boasts a 720p HD picture for those increasingly frequent Zoom meetings.

Lenovo If you've set up a home office during this time of self-quarantine, then this compact docking station makes it easy to add your laptop to your home-office setup. The dock lets you run multiple displays from your laptop via its USB-C port, whether it's a ThinkPad or not. With two DisplayPort ports and one HDMI port, the dock can run up to three displays. It also supplies three USB 3.1 ports (three Type-A and one Type-C) and a pair of USB 2.0 ports so you can keep a keyboard and mouse attached along with a phone charger and other devices. With an Ethernet port, you can skip your home's iffy Wi-Fi for a more reliable and faster wired connection. The dock also runs power to your laptop, letting you plug and unplug a single cable for adding and removing your laptop to and from your home office. This dock is already marked down from $220 to $188, and you can save an additional $9 with code EXTRAFIVE.