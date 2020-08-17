Mobile Pixels

A few months back I shared a deal on the Duex Pro, a slide-out second screen for your laptop. Creator Mobile Pixels is back with a couple new versions, and once again I've got an exclusive for you: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Cheapskate readers can and with promo code SCREEN20. Note that shipping is expected to take one to two weeks.

The 12.5-inch Trio and 14-inch Max feature IPS anti-glare displays running at 1080p native resolution. They're fully plug-and-play: Plug them into a Type-A or Type-C USB port on just about any portable (Windows, Mac, Linux or Chrome OS) and you should be good to go.

But wait, there's more: You can also get the Trios in dual-screen configurations, meaning one on either side of your primary display. That nearly doubles the total price, but also gives you triple the workspace.

Unlike other USB-powered screens I've seen, these actually ride shotgun on the back of your laptop screen. When you need them, they slide out from behind. When you're done, slide them back into place. Sure, they add some bulk and weight to your laptop, but less than the aforementioned Duex model. (The Trios also promise lower power consumption.)

And they're hinged, so you can angle the screens however you like. That includes making them rear-facing, awesome if you're meeting with clients (at a safe distance, of course). You can also remove them and turn them to portrait mode, another improvement over the Duex.

You're definitely paying a premium for the portability and stowability of the Trio monitors -- we recently featured a 15.6-inch USB-C display for just $150, for example -- but for some people it might well be worth it.

Trust me when I say this: Once you've experienced the joys of a second monitor, it's hard to go back.

Your thoughts?

Save 50% on the mighty Monster Adventurer Force 40W portable Bluetooth speaker

Monster

Many portable speakers are on the small side, the better to make them portable. If you're more concerned with big sound than compact size, look no further: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the with promo code L3TBG67S. Regular price: $130. This is by far the lowest price on record.

The amusingly (or maybe confusingly?) named Adventurer Force reminds me of the boomboxes of old, though its two big drivers are pointed outward instead of to the front. There's a big old carrying handle up top.

The speaker checks just about every box. It's IPX7-rated waterproof. It's able to run on battery power (up to 40 hours at 50% volume, according to Monster). It supports not only Bluetooth 5.0, but also microSD, USB, aux and microphone inputs. (Anyone for karaoke?)

CNET hasn't reviewed it, but it landed a 4.7-star average rating from over 60 buyers -- and those ratings are legit, according to both Fakespot and ReviewMeta. If you're looking for something big to liven up your outdoor events, this is a, um, monster deal.

