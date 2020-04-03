iTeknic

Anyone new to working from home may find themselves frustrated by all the noise. Me, I've got kids clanging around, neighborhood dogs barking their heads off and an endless parade of delivery trucks. This can make it really hard to focus, let alone hear what's being said on Zoom meetings. So before I get aggravated, I reach for noise-isolating earbuds and put on a little low-volume background music.

Read more: The best true wireless earbuds of 2020

Here's a crazy-affordable pair that might help you as well: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the with promo code 50OFF006. Regular price: $44.99.

If you're a reviews-checker, you'll note that these have a 4.8-star average rating from over 130 buyers -- and that both Fakespot and ReviewMeta indicate a preponderance of questionable ratings. Have no fear: I tested these myself over a few days, and overall they're amazingly good for the price.

The bullet points: noise-isolating ear tips, IPX7 waterproof rating, touch controls, up to five hours of play time on a charge. iTeknic says the case can recharge them five times (for a whopping 30 total hours), but I wasn't able to test that. The case itself supports both Qi wireless and USB-C charging, which is great.

Also great: You can use just one earbud at a time, a feature I know is important to some people.

As with all such earbuds, getting a good seal is key. iTeknic provides the usual three ear-tip sizes, but also includes a pair of memory-foam tips -- and those gave me the best results. Indeed, out of the box, the medium tips didn't seal well for me, and so the sound was low-bass and just kind of distant overall. But with the memory-foam tips: great fit, great bass, solid overall audio quality. Your mileage may vary.

One thing I especially like: These earbuds let you listen at a very low volume. I've recently noticed that some (including a few that cost a lot more) have a rather high, er, low-volume threshold -- they're still fairly loud at even the lowest setting. If you're trying to listen to, say, a meditation before you go to sleep at night, that's super annoying. The iTeknics can get plenty low.

I could go on, but I'll just say that if you need help reducing outside noise (or just want a decent pair of extra 'buds), this is an amazing value.

Your thoughts?

Now playing: Watch this: The best true wireless earbuds available now

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.